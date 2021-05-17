Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,041 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.