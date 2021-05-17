Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161,869 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of LKQ worth $48,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

