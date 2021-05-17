Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 305,892 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cerner worth $39,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 24.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 378.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 327,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.80 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

