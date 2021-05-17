Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.