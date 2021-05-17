Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.75.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.90.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,004,700. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23. Insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.