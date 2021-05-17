Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

