Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.40-$0.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M opened at $18.08 on Monday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

