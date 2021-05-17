Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $193.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,619,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

