Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $193.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,619,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit