Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT Raised to $17.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

MGTA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

