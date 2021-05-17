Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

