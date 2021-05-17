Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

IGT opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

