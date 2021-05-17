Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $78.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

