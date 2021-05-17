Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

