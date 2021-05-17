Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 137,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.