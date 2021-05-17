Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $452.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

