Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

