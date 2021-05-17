MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 5.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.15. 2,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 596,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,222 shares of company stock worth $6,931,253. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
