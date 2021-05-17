MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 5.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.15. 2,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 596,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,222 shares of company stock worth $6,931,253. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

