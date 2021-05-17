Maro Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $163.42 million and approximately $41,077.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.66 or 0.01348453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00116323 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 939,612,274 coins and its circulating supply is 482,587,118 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

