Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

Several research firms have recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

MARS traded down GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 95.95 ($1.25). 1,791,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,183. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £608.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

