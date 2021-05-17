Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

