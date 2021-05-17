Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $4,951.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

