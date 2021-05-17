MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.