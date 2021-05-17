MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $119.44, with a volume of 4610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.41.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

