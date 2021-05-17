Matryx Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,219.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $37,219.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.09 or 0.01261087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00116109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00062425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.