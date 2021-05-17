Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Down 5.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 12,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,642,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

