Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $3,588.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,009.14 or 1.00151085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.43 or 0.01556331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.52 or 0.00679824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.50 or 0.00388277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00190782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.