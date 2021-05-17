Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 148,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

