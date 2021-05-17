McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

