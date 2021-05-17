McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $257.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE:MCK opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. McKesson has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 46.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 7.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in McKesson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

