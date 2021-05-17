McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. 8,882,691 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

