McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,865,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.24. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,591. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.37 and a 1-year high of $178.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.