Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Sells $268,809.44 in Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 45,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $268,809.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $12,666.33.

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44.

Shares of MDLY stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Medley Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

