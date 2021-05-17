Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

