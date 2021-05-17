Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 1,969.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Inphi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Inphi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

