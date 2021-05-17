Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 308.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

