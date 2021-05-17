Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

MLM stock opened at $377.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.53 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

