Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

