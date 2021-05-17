Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

