Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genprex by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genprex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genprex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genprex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

