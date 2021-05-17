Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.80

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

