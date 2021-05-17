Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.98

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $32.82. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 79,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

