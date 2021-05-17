Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Several research firms have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $834.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

