Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE:MRU opened at C$58.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.89.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

