Michael L. Hance Sells 5,000 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,683. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

