Michael L. Hance Sells 5,000 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Forward Air stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,683. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
