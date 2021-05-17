Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $43,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.47 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

