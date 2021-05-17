Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

