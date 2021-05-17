Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.