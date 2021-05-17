Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,085. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

