Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 493.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

SABR stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

