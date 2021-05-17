Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tata Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tata Motors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

